Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular game time this season and he could look to move on in the summer.

A report from Sport claims that clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal are very attentive to the attacker’s situation and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

Apparently, Fati is open to staying at the Spanish club but he will demand assurances regarding game time next season.

The player’s agent Jorge Mendes has a close relationship with Premier League side Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get ahead of the competition for the Spaniard.

Fati is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and he could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for Erik ten Hag who is looking to add more depth to his attack.

Similarly, Arsenal need to add more quality to the side and Fati would be someone who can play anywhere across the front three and his arrival would allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his key players more often.

Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal and they are one of the richest clubs in the world. If they secure Champions League qualification, the Magpies could be an attractive destination for most players.

Chelsea are looking to add more goals to their side as well and the Barcelona talent would be a superb long-term investment.

It is evident that there is no shortage of suitors for the Spaniard despite his struggles this season. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.