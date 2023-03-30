Manchester City are considering selling Aymeric Laporte at the end of the season and a couple of teams are already interested in signing him.

Laporte has played just 1,305 minutes in all competitions this season as he looks highly unlikely to get close to the 3,755 minutes he achieved last campaign.

As a result, he may look to move away from the Etihad next season, with TEAMtalk reporting that the 28-year old would like a move to Barcelona.

However, with Laporte’s quality still evident despite his lack of game time this season, another one of Europe’s juggernauts have registered their interest in the Spaniard, according to Football Insider – Paris Saint Germain.

FI claim that Manchester City will only consider offers around the £40million mark for their Spanish defender, which would be a £17million loss on what they signed him for in January 2018.

Sergio Ramos is out of contract this summer in the French capital and at the age of 37 he is unlikely to extend his contract, so Laporte could be the perfect replacement for him at the Parc des Princes.

Despite never playing in Ligue 1, Laporte has experience in the country, representing Les Blues from U17 to U21 level, before changing his allegiances to Spain in 2021.