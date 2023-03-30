David De Gea has come out to state his desire to remain at Manchester United amid talk of a contract stand-off with the club.

De Gea currently holds the title of being United’s longest-serving player in the current squad, having joined the club in 2011 and reports in September suggested that the Spaniard’s 12-year stay at Old Trafford may be coming to an end.

However, the 32-year old has recently come out to say that he intends on staying at the club.

“I’ve been here many, many years and have enjoyed every moment,” he said to Sky (via Football Daily).

“It’s great to be here, I love the club. It’s been the same over the years in terms of noise around the club but we have to just focus on the games and our performances are much more important than contracts or anything like that, so we have to stay on track.”

De Gea has made 529 appearances for United, putting him 10th on the club’s all-time list for games played, and a new contract for him will no doubt see him rise further up the list in the coming seasons.