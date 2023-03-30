Exclusive: Man United & Chelsea have edge over PSG in race for midfielder transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea could have the edge over Paris Saint-Germain in any transfer battle over Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, according to Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, to be published in full tomorrow.

The talented young French midfielder is establishing himself as a major talent at the moment, and it looks like we could see a hotly contested battle for his signature in the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano recently named Man Utd, Chelsea and PSG as the three main clubs showing an interest in Kone, but Johnson thinks that the Ligue 1 giants’ financial issues could make it difficult for them to incorporate a signing like that.

A young French player like Kone will surely appeal to PSG, but at the same time it looks like he’s probably not quite ready to be one of their priority targets anyway, with Johnson tipping him to do well at a project like Chelsea’s.

“Manu Kone is a fine young player who’s making the headlines a bit more recently, with links to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea,” Johnson wrote.

“In terms of rumoured interest from PSG, however, it’s hard to see them having a major overhaul of their squad this summer and being able to pay the kind of money that would be needed for a signing like Kone. He’s obviously a very talented young French footballer and it makes sense that he’d be of interest to PSG, especially as he’s on the verge of breaking through internationally as well.

“Still, as long as the contract situations of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi remain unresolved ahead of the summer, it’s hard to see PSG winning the race for Kone, and it’s difficult to see them doing much else with their squad.

“He’ll likely have other big clubs watching him from across Europe, and it’s not a big surprise to see him succeed on what is becoming quite a well-trodden path, having moved to Germany from Toulouse. He now definitely seems like a player who could be on the move this summer, with a number of big clubs likely to show an interest.

“I think PSG would be the only ones who could bring him back to Ligue 1, but there are plenty of other big teams looking for midfielders.

“Manchester United seem to be one of those, having been linked with both Kone and Enzo Le Fee, who plays for Lorient and is another impressive talent who I expect to be of interest to a number of big clubs right now.

“There’ll be the temptation to draw comparisons with someone like Aurelien Tchouameni, who made the big move from Monaco to Real Madrid last year, but to be honest I don’t see Kone being ready to make quite that same jump right now. That’s no disrespect to Kone or the level at Borussia Monchengladbach, but he’s not quite where Tchouameni was with Monaco when he then made the move to Madrid.

“Still, that’s not to say there won’t be big clubs interested in him. We know Chelsea are targeting the talents of tomorrow, so to speak, so he could appeal to them. Gladbach also seem to be coming to end of a cycle, and are facing losing Marcus Thuram for nothing, so they’ll need to bring in some money from somewhere else, so Kone seems a logical choice given the clubs looking at him at this moment in time.”

He added: “My personal opinion is that he’s not quite ready to join the European elite like Tchouameni was, but that could also mean Chelsea is a logical next step for him because if you look at how their season is going, Champions League qualification looks unlikely, so it could be the right sort of project for him to start with.”