Liverpool confident of winning race for £50m PL star who’s also a transfer target for Man United

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool reportedly feel they have a good chance of sealing the transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount this summer.

Manchester United are also considering the £50million-rated Mount as a cheap alternative to Jude Bellingham, but it seems Liverpool are optimistic about their chances of bringing the England international to Anfield, according to the Guardian.

Although Mount has not been at his best this season, he has had a strong career at Stamford Bridge and it seems there’ll be plenty of big clubs looking to snap him up if he becomes available this summer.

The Guardian also note that Mount would be open to a move abroad as he’d be interested in reuniting with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Mason Mount to Liverpool, Man Utd, or Bayern Munich?
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star open to Thomas Tuchel reunion at Bayern Munich as he weighs up numerous transfer options
Shock for potential new Man United owners as £200m+ credit debt must be repaid by June
Good news for Arsenal as Haaland’s hospital trip virtually rules Man City star out of Liverpool test

Still, it seems Liverpool fancy their chances of bringing the 24-year-old to Anfield ahead of the competition, so it could be that we’ll see him controversially leave west London to represent one of his boyhood club’s main rivals.

If Mount can get back to his best he’d undoubtedly strengthen both Liverpool and United, who need to improve in the middle of the park.

Both teams will want next season to be better than this one, and a rejuvenated Mount could make all the difference.

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.