Liverpool confident of winning race for £50m PL star who’s also a transfer target for Man United

Liverpool reportedly feel they have a good chance of sealing the transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount this summer.

Manchester United are also considering the £50million-rated Mount as a cheap alternative to Jude Bellingham, but it seems Liverpool are optimistic about their chances of bringing the England international to Anfield, according to the Guardian.

Although Mount has not been at his best this season, he has had a strong career at Stamford Bridge and it seems there’ll be plenty of big clubs looking to snap him up if he becomes available this summer.

The Guardian also note that Mount would be open to a move abroad as he’d be interested in reuniting with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Still, it seems Liverpool fancy their chances of bringing the 24-year-old to Anfield ahead of the competition, so it could be that we’ll see him controversially leave west London to represent one of his boyhood club’s main rivals.

If Mount can get back to his best he’d undoubtedly strengthen both Liverpool and United, who need to improve in the middle of the park.

Both teams will want next season to be better than this one, and a rejuvenated Mount could make all the difference.