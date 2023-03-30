Newcastle set to receive huge sum of money that will help them push forward this summer

Newcastle United are currently pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League and achieving that would mean a bright future for the Tyneside club.

Champions League money is a huge contributor to the big club’s budgets each year and it will be game-changing money for the Magpies, but the club are already set to increase their earnings from last season.

Newcastle banked just over £20m in domestic and international merit payments for last season’s 11th-placed finish and that will obviously increase this campaign.

A higher finish this season, along with an increase in payments for each place, means that the Tyneside club is likely to net more than £30m this season – each position higher up the table will be worth another £3.1m to clubs this season compared to £2.5million in 2021/22.

Newcastle will also see an increase in TV money from the Premier League this season as their success has seen them shown live more often than in seasons past. This will all help Newcastle get to where they want to be and it looks to be happening faster than many people anticipated.