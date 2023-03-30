Newcastle star out of action for rest of the season which is big blow to manager

Newcastle loanee Chris Wood will miss the remainder of the season for Nottingham Forest, which will be a big blow to manager Steve Cooper.

The Forest boss confirmed the news on Thursday during his press conference ahead of the weekend’s match with Wolves. “Chris Wood is out for the season,” the Welsh coach stated via the Shields Gazette. “He’s picked up an injury during the international break.”

Wood met up with the New Zealand national team during the break but did not play any of their matches. The striker only trained but it seems to have greatly impacted his season.

The 31-year-old has been an important part of Cooper’s squad since joining on loan in January from Newcastle, starting in five of the seven games he has played in.

Forest had an obligation to buy Wood at the end of the season in his loan deal and that has already been triggered after the striker made just three starts. The New Zealand star is set to join the club permanently from Newcastle this summer in a deal thought to be worth around £16m.

Steve Cooper’s side are just two points off the relegation zone in 16th place and injuries such as this are big blows to their survival chances.