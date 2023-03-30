Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a club-record bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer.

The Northern Echo say that Diaby was on Newcatle’s shortlist last summer and they are expected to go back in for him in the summer transfer window.

They also state that they are ready to pay a record fee to sign the 23-year old, who has ten caps for France.

In July 2022, the Telegraph reported that Leverkusen were unwilling to sell Diaby for anything less than £60million, but Newcastle will now feel that a year later. they may be able to tempt the Germans into a sale.

The signing of Diaby would seriously elevate the front line of Newcastle’s squad, joining the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon in the Magpies’ wide department who could be playing Champions League football next season.

Diaby has 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season for his club and Newcastle putting in a world-record bid to sign the winger would prove that they really are out to compete with the big boys in Europe.