Newcastle United to make club record bid for 23-year old Bayer Leverkusen forward

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a club-record bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer.

The Northern Echo say that Diaby was on Newcatle’s shortlist last summer and they are expected to go back in for him in the summer transfer window.

They also state that they are ready to pay a record fee to sign the 23-year old, who has ten caps for France.

In July 2022, the Telegraph reported that Leverkusen were unwilling to sell Diaby for anything less than £60million, but Newcastle will now feel that a year later. they may be able to tempt the Germans into a sale.

Diaby celebrating a goal for Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League

The signing of Diaby would seriously elevate the front line of Newcastle’s squad, joining the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon in the Magpies’ wide department who could be playing Champions League football next season.

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s been weak” – Simon Jordan slams Leicester man who will run away this summer
Manchester United’s current longest serving player confirms intention to stay at club
Ex-Chelsea forward says Blues need to sign on-loan forward permanently this summer

Diaby has 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season for his club and Newcastle putting in a world-record bid to sign the winger would prove that they really are out to compete with the big boys in Europe.

More Stories Moussa Diaby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.