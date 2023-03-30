Newcastle United set to transfer list four players this summer

Newcastle United are set to put four players up for sale this summer as the club aim for a squad overhaul for next season.

Newcastle have a fantastic chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League and as a result, will look to transfer list four players who they feel won’t play a crucial part next year.

According to Chris Waugh of the Athletic, Newcastle will listen to offers for Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis in the summer, with the former two finding themselves out on loan in the Championship this season.

Hayden is currently with Norwich, for whom he has featured just 12 times due to a knee injury, while Hendrick has featured 37 out of a possible 38 times for Reading.

Hendrick in preseason action for Reading
Fraser and Lewis have a combined nine league appearances for the Magpies between them this season, so their future looks likely to be away from St. James’ Park come the start of 2023/24.

