Pep Guardiola already has replacement for Erling Haaland lined up as striker was not his signing

Man City are reportedly planning to cash in on Erling Haaland soon as the Norwegian striker is not seen as the long-term future of the club.

That is according to Football Transfers, who reports that City will look to make big money off of the Premier League’s top goalscorer and replace him with Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 18-year-old is considered one of the brightest talents in European football and recently signed a new contract at Dortmund until 2026.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is believed to view the forward as similar to Sergio Aguero and would be the perfect replacement for Haaland for when he leaves.

The report states that City have been watching Moukoko for over a year and will be ready to make a move when the time comes.

Erling Haaland was not a Pep Guardiola signing

According to Football Transfers, Haaland wasn’t a Guardiola signing and it was Man City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, who was the driving force behind bringing the former Borussia Dortmund star to Manchester.

Haaland was one of Europe’s most sought-after stars last summer and the report says that the only reason he didn’t go to Real Madrid was that his team thought the La Liga giants were signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Norway international looks destined to move to Madrid in the future and City plan on making a huge profit when that time comes.

However, Haaland is tearing up the Premier League at present and the striker should be enjoyed now, rather than speculating about where he will be in one or two years’ time.