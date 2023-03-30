Photo: Potential new Arsenal third shirt for the 2023/24 season ‘leaked’

As we come towards the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season, so the ‘leaks’ of potential new kits for teams begin to surface, with what could be Arsenal’s third shirt for the 2023/24 campaign being seen online.

Footy Headlines are known for releasing early pictures of new shirts, however, on this occasion, despite noting that they know Arsenal’s third kit will include navy sleeves and a green body (via Arseblog), they point out their picture is actually a mock-up of the shirt based on the little that they know at this point.

