Real Madrid make Liverpool and Man City target their priority summer signing

It’s sure to be a fruitful summer transfer window for many clubs, though Liverpool and Man City might end up missing out on one of their targets because of the attentions of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos haven’t really been at their best this season and are already a whopping 12 points behind Barcelona in the race for the Spanish top-flight title, but the simple fact that they are the 14 times European champion and one of the world’s most storied clubs means that Real will always be in the running for the game’s best talents.

Jude Bellingham signed for Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City for a paltry €20m according to transfermarkt, and that figure to see his market value soar to €120m (£105.6m).

That sort of spend is unlikely to trouble either Real or Man City, and if Liverpool want to get back to the team they were a couple of seasons ago, they’ll have to push the boat out too.

AS note that Bellingham is now Real’s priority target for this summer and it isn’t often players turn the club down when they come calling.

That in itself represents a real problem for the Premier League duo and other potential interested parties.

Much is likely to depend on whether the player himself wants to return home to England or continue his footballing education on the continent.

Either situation isn’t likely to harm his England chances so Bellingham has a huge decision to make.