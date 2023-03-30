Real Madrid could move for Mohamed Salah this summer with the Egyptian one of a few attacking names on the club’s shortlist.

This comes from Real-focused outlet Defensa Central who say that Salah is a main target of the club as they look to strengthen their forward area.

DC report that Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are the other names on Los Blancos‘ shortlist, the pair likely to find themselves heavily linked to a host of other clubs this summer.

Salah has 22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season in what many have considered a “down year” for the Egyptian, who according to DC, “dreams of joining” Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. are Real’s top scorers (in all comps.) this season, with 22 and 19 goals respectively, so adding Salah to their right side would no doubt scare the life out of any of their opponents.

Salah has a contract with Liverpool until 2025 worth £350,000 p/week, so Real may have to stump up the cash if they want to bring the 30-year old to the Santiago Bernabeu.