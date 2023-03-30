Shock for potential new Man United owners as £200m+ credit debt must be repaid by June

Whomever is in charge of Man United this June will have to dig deep into club coffers just to pay off a huge credit bill.

Whether the Glazer’s decide to continue with their ownership of the Old Trafford outfit or hand the reins to either Sheikh Jassim, Sir Jim Ratcliffe or anyone else, The Athletic note that the club’s quarterly accounts have revealed plans to pay back £206.2m that the club owe in credit by June 30.

With total revenue having dropped from £185.4m to £167.3m too, it hints at the potential scale of getting United’s house in order.

If any of the potential bidders have done their due diligence as expected, they’ll likely have factored in any possible financial ‘bumps in the road.’

However, for a club of United’s standing, it would surely still come as a shock that they are not a money making machine in any event.

Whether football fans like it or not, clubs these days are all about the commercial side of the business. The more money coming in, the more that can, theoretically, be spent on top quality players.

The Athletic also note that the gross debt remains unchanged at £535.7m, which is the true legacy of the Glazer ownership.

Arguably, it would be better for all concerned if the Glazer’s could see their way to accepting a sizeable ownership bid from either of the two parties who have confirmed their interest and let their offers be known.

Getting this storied club involved in an auction benefits no one.