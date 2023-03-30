Taksport’s Simon Jordan thinks that Mason Mount is asking for too high a wage as he continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool.

Mount is yet to come to any agreement with Chelsea over a new contract, with the Daily Mail claiming that the 24-year old has rejected offers of £200,000 p/week.

Now, amid his links to Liverpool, Simon Jordan has had his say on the midfielder’s demands, calling them “outlandish”.

“His problem currently at Chelsea as far as I understand it, with the contractual situation and a potential move away, is that there are some pretty outlandish demands coming in for salary,” said the former Crystal Palace chairman on Talksport.

“I think they’re in the mid-£200,000 plus. I also think he wants to stay at Chelsea, but he wants the kind of salary that’s prohibiting that conversation.

“It’s also prohibiting moving to other football clubs.”

Jordan’s opinion on Mount wanting to stay in London does hold some weight, with the Athletic reporting that remaining in the capital is one of his priorities.

Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in signing Mount, so it is set to be a very interesting battle for his signature this summer.