“I even did a trial” – Striker who was rejected by Crystal Palace has scored 12 goals this season

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

On form Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola has stated that he was once close to quitting football, thanks to being turned down by Crystal Palace as a youngster.

The striker has spoken to Calciomercato amid an impressive campaign in Serie A this season, in which he’s managed 12 goals and two assists for the Italian strugglers.

The 26-year-old was rejected by Premier League club Crystal Palace when he was a youngster and has worked his way back up the ladder.

“I went to Troyes when I was a kid, I even did a trial at Crystal Palace,” Nzola told the Italian website.

“The first of a long series. Everywhere I went, they told me no. My agent, Didier Pingisi, gave me a chance with Cremonese: we played the Dossena Trophy, but nothing there either.”

The Spezia star is currently joint third in the Serie A goalscoring chart this season being only behind Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

It’s been a long road for the 26-year-old but things could have been very different had the player quit after rejection from Crystal Palace.

More Stories / Latest News
Good news for Erik ten Hag as €50m Man United target will now leave club at the end of the season
Inside Spain: Brutal honesty the theme as Ansu Fati and Luis Enrique futures come into focus
“A firm no” – Reliable Liverpool journalist says Reds’ move for Bundesliga star is unlikely
More Stories M'Bala Nzola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.