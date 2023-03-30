Tottenham duo said they would walk from club if Antonio Conte remained in charge

Cristian Romero and Richarlison allegedly said that they would have left Tottenham had Antonio Conte remained at the helm.

Conte left Tottenham on Sunday in acrimonious circumstances after his relationship with the club soured following his angry tirade that came in his post-match press conference after Spurs drew 3-3 with Southampton earlier in the month.

Richarlison had his fall-out with Conte after the former criticised the latter for not selecting him for the Champions League Round of 16 tie against AC Milan, to which Conte accused Richarlison of being selfish.

Now it has been revealed by Gaston Edul on TyC Sports (via the Daily Mail) that both Richarlison and his fellow South American Romero threatened to walk from Tottenham if the Italian stayed in charge, which highlights just how bad the situation became.

Some players had given an ultimatum in case he continued. Now the outlook of Tottenham changed,” said Edul.

Cristian Romero was rethinking about his stay at the club if Conte remained. As I understand it, the same thing happened with Richarlison.

Richarlison and Conte certainly had their differences

Because he treated them very badly, not only face to face or in a private environment but also publicly. Conte criticised the players and that caused friction.”

Now it looks like both players are set to remain at the club, with the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann being touted as potential names to take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

