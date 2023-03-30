Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The 23-year-old has been scouted extensively this season and his performances have impressed the north London club. He has been a regular for club and country this season.

The player has been linked with a move to Tottenham for months now and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side come forward with a concrete proposal for him at the end of the season.

A report from Correio de Manha (h/t SportWitness) claims that Spurs might have to pay €75 million (£66m) in order to sign the player. The Portuguese international has a €75 million release clause in his contract and Porto are unlikely to bring down the asking price.

Tottenham must look to bring in a quality alternative to Hugo Lloris whose error-prone performances have cost the team valuable points.

While the Portuguese international could be a solid long-term acquisition, the asking price could be a bit of a problem for the north London club.

Spurs need to strengthen the other areas of their squad in the summer as well and it says highly unlikely that Daniel Levy will splash €75 million on one signing.

Porto will have to be a bit more realistic with their demands in order for the move to go through. Tottenham have been linked with a number of Premier League goalkeepers as well who are likely to be cheaper than Costa.