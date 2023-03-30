Exclusive: Key discussions ongoing over Tottenham transfer target’s future

Tottenham have shown an interest in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni in recent times, but he’s now in talks over a new contract with his current club.

That’s according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing, with the reporter explaining that discussions are ongoing over a new deal for Bastoni at the San Siro.

It seems Tottenham were keen on signing Bastoni last summer, but a deal couldn’t be done, and it may be that the chance is now gone as the 23-year-old Italy international now seems set to discuss committing his future to Inter.

Bastoni looks ready to stay at Inter, so it’s looking good for them, which means Spurs may have to explore alternatives if they are to strengthen their defence this summer.

“Tottenham wanted Alessandro Bastoni last summer, but it was not possible to proceed as he wanted to stay at Inter,” Romano said.

“Bastoni still wants to stay and sign new deal with Inter; discussions are ongoing, there was a meeting yesterday with his agent and negotiations continue.”

One imagines the Antonio Conte connection could have been useful for THFC, but with the Italian tactician now gone, it might be harder to lure in his former players like this.