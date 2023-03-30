“Conte was right” – Pundit slams Tottenham players who “let the fans down year-on-year”

Former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was right to hit out at these players, according to former Aston Villa player and pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Conte recently left his position as Spurs boss after a difficult season and a recent public outburst criticising the members of his squad.

It certainly seems like it would have been impossible for the Italian tactician to continue at Tottenham after hitting out at his players like that, but Agbonlahor feels he had a point and that these players keep on letting the fans down.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor took aim at the players at Spurs, noting that it seems like former manager Jose Mourinho had similar problems to Conte.

“He was a manager who was used to winning. He couldn’t do it at Tottenham, and he just exploded,” Agbonlahor said.

“I don’t think he’ll regret what he said about the players, and what he did behind the scenes.

“It’s really dangerous now for Spurs because Mourinho had some of the same problems with these players.

“They need someone with top-class man management skills, someone who can get these players performing.

“But this isn’t a young squad, and they’ve not won a trophy in a long time – it just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. They have just let the fans down year-on-year.

“I ultimately think Conte was right to go after some of the players.

“But I think he’ll regret going after the club because they gave him more than enough players to put his own stamp on it.”

There are certainly plenty of problems at Tottenham right now, with a change in manager unlikely to be enough on its own to get the team back to where they were a few years ago, when they regularly challenged for the Premier League title and even reached the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino.