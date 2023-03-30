Exclusive: Bellingham’s Man City and Liverpool friendships, Osimhen latest, and more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing! Click here to subscribe and get this straight to your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

Olivier Giroud’s agents met with the AC Milan board on Wednesday in order to complete the agreement on a new contract. An agreement was already in place, as expected after the World Cup, and now the parties have also agreed also on the final clauses. Giroud will earn a €3.8m salary net plus add-ons from next season, and will sign the new deal in April.

Bayern Munich

Matthijs De Ligt has become the first Bayern player to have spoken out on the departure of Julian Nagelsmann: “I didn’t see it coming, I was surprised,” he said. “We are second in the league, in the quarter-finals of the German cup and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. There’s still everything to play for. I’ve sent him a message.”

Regarding Joao Cancelo, even though Thomas Tuchel has just arrived, I understand that the club still won’t trigger the €70m option to buy on the player because it’s too expensive. However, Bayern may be willing to negotiate with Man City at the end of the season. Barcelona are waiting in the wings and they have an excellent relationship with Cancelo’s agent, Jorge Mendes. A lot will depend on their FFP situation of course.

Chelsea

As we already know, Reece James signed a new deal with Chelsea in September. He remains one of the English faces of Chelsea’s project and they trust him. Although there has been rumoured interest from Real Madrid, at this stage I expect him to stay with the Blues because Real Madrid’s focus is on different targets such as Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea look set to be in the market for a striker this summer, but my current information is that there’s still nothing advanced in this regard. We can expect a ‘domino effect’ once the first deal is done, but the Osimhen situation is gonna be slow, and the same for Harry Kane due to Spurs’ coach situation. Nothing decided yet on Vlahovic, because we still don’t know if clubs like Tottenham or Juventus will play Champions League next season… all these things will make the difference. It’s still really early to speculate.

Inter

Alessandro Bastoni’s agent, Tinti, met with the Inter board on Wednesday to discuss a contract extension as the player’s current deal expires in June 2024. “More meetings will follow,” Tinti noted. “He’s an Inter fan and he wants to stay, so fans should not panic at all.”

Tottenham wanted him last summer, but nothing happened because then, as now, he wanted to stay at with the Nerazzurri. Negotiations continue.

Liverpool

The Reds really appreciate Portuguese star Matheus Nunes and remain keen on him. They already discussed him as a potential target before he signed for Wolves.

Manchester City

The news that both Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have spoken to Jude Bellingham isn’t a surprise. Haaland is a friendly, funny guy as is Bellingham. They have a good relationship, but the same can be said for Bellingham and some Liverpool and Real Madrid players too. I don’t think this makes a difference to be honest, because top players always pick the project they like. If they already have good friends at the club, that’s just a positive bonus for all concerned.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford clearly isn’t happy about certain articles that have been written regarding his supposed salary requests. He tweeted: “Another non-story flying around about my advisers and me making demands… It’s complete nonsense! My aim and the aim of the club is to finish as high as possible in the league and try to win a cup or two.”

Some more good news for fans of the Red Devils. David de Gea wants to stay and Man United want to keep him. The club want to structure the keeper’s salary slightly differently from before so discussions are continuing on that and length of the contract, but all parties remain optimistic a deal can be done.

Regarding strikers, it’s my understanding that United want to sign an ‘important’ front man this summer, and one who is a physical type of player. Tottenham will fight hard to keep Harry Kane, but he and Victor Osimhen would be the perfect fit. Of course, it will depend on the budget for each player, and who will be the owners of the club in the summer.

Napoli

Newcastle

A midfielder and a winger remain the two main priorities, for the club. I think they’ll be busy but will be smart with their dealings in the transfer market as always. Scott McTominay remains a player the board of the club and Eddie Howe really like, but Man United rejected their approaches in January so let’s see what they’ll decide in the summer!

Real Madrid

Tchouameni on his recent struggles: “I am confident, I know what I can do. There can be difficult moments in an athlete’s career, and it’s the first time it happened to me — but I’m still learning. There’s a lot of competition at Real and you need to be good to play.”

Tottenham

Spurs released a statement on Wednesday regarding Director, Fabio Paratici’s situation, after FIFA’s position on banning him was extended worldwide and was made public. It read: ‘We are urgently seeking further clarification from FIFA as to the details of the extension and its variance from the FIGC sanction.’

It followed FIFA’s own statement regarding the situation: ‘Following a request by Italian FA, the disciplinary committee has decided to extend sanctions imposed on several football officials to have worldwide effect.’ An appeal will be crucial to understand the implications for the Tottenham director’s immediate future.

There’s no update yet on the club’s managerial situation, firstly because of the Paratici issue and secondly because it’s the right time to explore all the options and then decide on the right candidate. Spurs will take their time and that’s why Christian Stellini will remain until the end of the season. Luis Enrique is open to joining English clubs but it depends on the project. He wants something long-term not just short-term, and he wants to return as soon as possible.

Villarreal

There have been no doubts on a move to La Liga for Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Díaz since January. The striker will be unveiled as a new Villarreal player in the next few months after full agreement was reached on a contract that will be valid until June 2027.