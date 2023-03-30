Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a number of top strikers in recent times as it looks like being a priority for both clubs in this summer’s transfer window.

Still, these teams may have to wait a little while longer before learning the fate of players like Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Yesterday, Romano confirmed that Chelsea are one of the clubs monitoring Osimhen ahead of the summer, with the Blues likely to still target a centre-forward in this mould despite Christopher Nkunku already being on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Fellow columnist Ben Jacobs also discussed Osimhen, stating that Man Utd are “obsessed” with signing the Nigeria international, though they also have some alternatives such as Goncalo Ramos on their radar in case that deal can’t be done.

For the time being, however, these clubs will have to wait as it looks like it could be a slow progress working out which of Osimhen, Kane and Vlahovic will definitely be moving this summer, with Champions League football at their respective clubs likely to be one key variable which has still not been determined.

“I think we have many stories around about strikers but in my info there is still nothing advanced in the strikers domino,” Romano said.

“The Victor Osimhen situation is going to be slow, same for Harry Kane due to Spurs coach situation, nothing decided for Vlahovic, we still don’t know if these clubs like Tottenham or Juventus will play Champions League next season… all these things will make the difference. It’s really early.”