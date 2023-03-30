Video: Boost for Liverpool as major Man City star still not training

The game of the forthcoming Premier League weekend surely falls on Saturday lunchtime when Man City host Liverpool, though the Citizens may have to do so without one of their best players.

This fixture has become something of a modern-day Premier League classic, so for Erling Haaland to potentially not be fit for it is a huge blow.

The striker faces a race against time to make the starting line-up after cameras noticed that he wasn’t training with his Manchester City colleagues on Thursday morning.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

