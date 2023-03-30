Video: ‘Similar kind of players’ – Pennant tells West Ham to replace Rice with Man United midfielder

If West Ham do decide to part ways with their captain, Declan Rice, this season, former professional, Jermaine Pennant, believes he knows just the player for the east Londoners to replace him with.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s ‘The Sports Bar’ programme with Jason Cundy, Pennant noted that Rice and Manchester United star, Scott McTominay, were similar players and that the Hammers should consider the Scot, a match-winner for his country against Spain during the week, as a ‘great purchase.’

It isn’t clear if McTominay will even become available during the summer, but should Erik ten Hag decide to dispense with his services, West Ham will certainly be in the market for someone with his skill set if they lose Rice.

