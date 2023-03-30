If West Ham do decide to part ways with their captain, Declan Rice, this season, former professional, Jermaine Pennant, believes he knows just the player for the east Londoners to replace him with.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s ‘The Sports Bar’ programme with Jason Cundy, Pennant noted that Rice and Manchester United star, Scott McTominay, were similar players and that the Hammers should consider the Scot, a match-winner for his country against Spain during the week, as a ‘great purchase.’

? “If Declan Rice leaves, McTominay would be a great signing for West Ham.” ? “They’re similar kind of players…” Jermaine Pennant feels Scott McTominay would be a great signing for #WHUFC if Declan Rice left in the summer ?? pic.twitter.com/IeJJRugA00 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 28, 2023

It isn’t clear if McTominay will even become available during the summer, but should Erik ten Hag decide to dispense with his services, West Ham will certainly be in the market for someone with his skill set if they lose Rice.