14 goal contributions this season: Arsenal keen on midfield powerhouse

Arsenal are hoping to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they have been linked with a move for the Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Gunners tried to sign the player at the start of the season as well but the 28-year-old was not keen on a move to the north London club back then. However, the situation has changed now and Milinkovic-Savic is open to joining Arsenal at the end of the season.

A report from Corriere Dello Sport claims that the player’s agent is looking to source offers of around €40 million for his client.

The midfielder will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and Lazio will be under pressure to sell him. He has six goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Arsenal are well placed to win the Premier League title this season and they are pretty much guaranteed to play in the Champions League next year. It is no surprise that Milinkovic-Savic savage is willing to join them in the summer.

The Gunners have an exciting squad at their disposal and they have established themselves as one of the best clubs in Europe this season.

Mikel Arteta needs to bring in a more reliable partner for Thomas Partey and the 28-year-old certainly fits the profile.

The Serbian midfielder will add goals, creativity and defensive cover to the Arsenal midfield. The reported €40 million price is certainly affordable for a club with Arsenal’s resources and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay up.

The report claims that the Premier League club could try to sign the player for a knockdown price of around €20-25 million. With just a year left on his contract in the summer, it will be interesting to see if Lazio are prepared to cash in on the player for a nominal fee.