Opinion: Man City star Ilkay Gundogan is deluded if he thinks grass is greener at Barcelona

If recent reports are to be believed, Man City captain, Ilkay Gundogan, is ready to move on to pastures new at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the player sees a switch to the Catalan giants as a ‘dream’ move.

However, if the 32-year-old believes that it’s the best move for him, then frankly he’s a little deluded.

At present, Barca have the likes of Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri in midfield, and unless they’re planning a summer clear out, there simply isn’t room for Gundogan.

His situation isn’t likely to improve by moving on and, in fact, could get immeasurably worse. When fit, Gavi and Pedri are shoo-ins for Xavi Hernandez, and if Busquets doesn’t move on himself to MLS, then he too, being Barca’s captain, is a fixture.

Even if La Liga’s champions-elect do decide to dispense with one or two of the aforementioned, there’s no guarantee that the German will pinch a starting spot from those who remain.

Therefore, it begs the question as to why he should see his future in Spain rather than the blue half of Manchester?

With a few seasons at least left in him, can Gundogan seriously say that being a bit-part player at Camp Nou is the way that he wants to finish his career.

A club where, at the moment, they’re believed to be struggling to keep their heads above water financially. Compare and contrast that with City’s own financial situation and it’s like night and day.

Gundogan really is having the wool pulled over his eyes if he wants to give up what he has for what he thinks he’ll get elsewhere.