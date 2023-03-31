After Antonio Conte’s epic rant about the state of Tottenham his future was only ever going to end one way, but one of his former charges has come out and given a reaction to rumours he was behind a dressing room mutiny.

It took a week for the north London outfit to confirm that the Italian had been relieved of his duties, and it’s expected that Spurs won’t replace him permanently until at least the end of the current season.

Players must take their share of responsibility in Conte’s downfall as, although it’s the manager that always falls on their sword, those out on the pitch need to carry out instructions to the letter.

For too often it seems that Spurs’ stars weren’t doing that, and after letting a 3-1 lead slip at Southampton, Conte let rip.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham rant will never be forgotten ?pic.twitter.com/MYvO6JecKP — GOAL (@goal) March 26, 2023

One player that had underwhelmed throughout the 2022/23 campaign was Richarlison, the Brazilian coming to the club highly rated after his striking exploits with Everton.

His career at White Hart Lane never really got going, but the player has been incensed by claims that he was behind any dressing room mutiny against Conte.

‘Questioning and criticizing me as a player for my performance is part of football and I got it. However, telling lies about me, I don’t accept! I’ve always had a lot of respect for Conte and for all my coaches,’ he wrote on his official Twitter account.

‘I wasn’t a mutiny leader against him, it was quite the opposite. I’m sorry I didn’t deliver as much as he expected of me and I didn’t do enough for him to stay. When he left, I sent him a message thanking him for everything and wishing him the best cause that’s what he deserves!

‘On the other hand, the journalist responsible for this awful lie did not even do the least which would be talking to my PR or listening to me. Bad professional and bad character! And shame on you, Tyc Sports!’

Questioning and criticizing me as a player for my performance is part of football and I got it. However, telling lies about me, I don't accept! I’ve always had a lot of respect for Conte and for all my coaches. pic.twitter.com/uWZmOa8MVx — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) March 30, 2023

The likelihood is that the truth will come out one way or the other in the end, and now that Conte has left the club, it may give the front man a new lease of life in any event.