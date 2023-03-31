How Cristiano Ronaldo managed to help Man United despite acrimonious departure

It’s all go at Manchester United at the moment with potential takeover issues at the forefront of any news coming out of the club, however, Thursday also saw the release of second quarterly figures which made interesting reading.

According to BBC Sport, any new owners will need to be aware of the club’s almost one billion pound debt, which is apparently made up of ‘gross debt, bank borrowings and outstanding transfer fees with associated payments.’

That total of £969.6m will be like a millstone around the necks of the Glazer family who, it’s believed, want some £6bn in order to relinquish control of the Old Trafford outfit.

Clearly, savings will need to be made in some way, shape or form, and Cristiano Ronaldo may have inadvertently helped out in that regard.

The Portuguese star’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan was guaranteed to see him depart United, but such an acrimonious split has actually ending up benefitting the club.

That’s because, according to The Telegraph, the wage bill at the club fell by 20 percent in the final quarter of 2022 as a result.

More Stories / Latest News 14 goal contributions this season: Arsenal keen on midfield powerhouse Newcastle could sign 28-year-old midfield target for £35 million Chelsea’s anger towards Aubameyang could see Barcelona dream turn nasty

Failure to qualify for the Champions League which also triggered automatic salary cuts as well as Paul Pogba’s departure have played a part too.

A saving of over £20m compared with the same period in 2021 isn’t to be sniffed at, and in the current financial climate is significant.