Video: Moroccan international’s car gets airborne and punches a hole in a building after horrific crash

The sight of Moroccan international, Sofian Kiyine’s car taking off at high speed and then ploughing through the side of a building is the stuff of nightmares.

It’s not known why the Oud-Heverlee Leuven footballer sped up to such an incredible speed approaching a roundabout, and it’s only by the grace of God that he has come away from the crash relatively unscathed.

The Sun also report on their being youngsters inside the gymnasium building at the time, but had mercifully gone to the changing rooms just before.