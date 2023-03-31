Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is set to leave the club and he is expected to join the Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

The player was on loan at Spanish club UD Ibiza but they have now confirmed that Leeds United have decided to cancel his loan deal and bring him back to the club.

Apparently, a move to the MLS is in the pipeline and the transfer is inching closer.

Los Angeles football club have now dropped a transfer hint on their social media account posting a video clip of a box with an LAFC hat which could be presented to their new signing. The caption on their social media post read ‘Here we go’.

Bogusz joined Leeds United back in 2019 and has made just three senior appearances for them.

It is evident that the 21-year-old is unlikely to get opportunities to prove his quality at Elland Road and the Polish attacking midfielder needs to move on to a club where he will get regular opportunities.

He will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular football in the MLS now.