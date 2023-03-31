Arsenal set to make a move for surprise Barcelona star at the end of the season

Arsenal are believed to be set to make a surprise move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia at the end of the season.

That is according to Barcelona outlet Mundo Deportivo, who reports that the Gunners will look to bring the former Man City star to the Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad upon the North London club’s return to the Champions League.

Garcia has a contract at the Catalan club until 2026 but will likely be allowed to leave at the end of the season as the Spain international is not a player Xavi relies on heavily and often doesn’t get a game for Barca.

The 22-year-old has played only 14 games in La Liga this season, starting 11 of those, and has been an unused sub in nine of Barcelona’s last 15 matches.

? Arsenal will make a move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia at the end of the season. (Source: Mundo Deportivo) pic.twitter.com/pJ7ypxDudm — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 31, 2023

This would be a very surprising move for Arsenal to make as Garcia is simply not very good at the highest level of the sport.

The Gunners are ok for centre-back options at present and if Arteta does want to add another, he should look at other alternatives. Clubs like Barcelona don’t leave players go if they are good or useful, therefore, that is all the North London club needs to know before making a move.