Barcelona eyeing summer move for Tottenham winger despite financial issues

Barcelona are said to be readying an approach to sign Heung-Min Son from Tottenham this summer despite their financial issues.

The Catalan giants are still undergoing money problems, with overpaying for players and giving them outlandish salaries over the past few years meaning that they currently find themselves in serious debt, but according to Catalunya Radio, that hasn’t stopped them from preparing a move for Son at the end of the season.

The South Korean has ten goals this season for Tottenham, his lowest tally since his debut season for the club in 2015/16, but he is still an important player for Spurs due to his ability to play both on the wing and upfront.

Son is in his eighth season at Tottenham

Barca are looking to add a left winger to their squad, with Ansu Fati’s future at Camp Nou looking rather uncertain, leaving Ferran Torres as the only man who can play in that position.

With their financial difficulties, Barca may struggle to stump up a fee for Son with the Korean’s deal at Spurs not expiring until 2025 and they will also have to sell some players to raise some funds if they want to splash the cash in January.

