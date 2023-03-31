Beckham’s Inter Miami have ‘high expectations’ of landing Messi and Busquets next season

There still appears to be a lot of speculation surrounding the futures of Barcelona captain, Sergio Busquets, and Paris Saint-Germain star, Lionel Messi, with David Beckham looking to profit and sign them for Inter Miami next season.

According to Sport, Busquets will be offered a one year extension but on significantly reduced wages in order to stay with Barcelona.

That alone may be enough to tempt him to seek his riches elsewhere, and Miami is as good a place as any to see out your football career.

From Messi’s point of view, Mundo Deportivo say that current club, PSG, would offer him more money should he require it, and a longer deal than the one year previously agreed.

A separate report in Mundo Deportivo, cited by Football Espana, suggest that Messi’s former club, Barcelona, believe they’ve a real chance of acquiring him for next season – which may well persuade Busquets to stay.

Intriguingly, as far back as 2020, Cadena Ser were reporting on Messi’s purchase of a luxury apartment in Miami so that he could play there from 2023, a timeline which now fits.

It’s perhaps with the latter in mind that Sport report that Inter have high expectations of securing the pair for the next MLS campaign.

If one or both do arrive, it’s likely to have the same impact as when Beckham himself joined LA Galaxy.