Chaos at Tottenham as key man temporarily leaves club which will impact manager search

The mess Tottenham currently finds itself in has just become worse as Fabio Paratici has stepped back from his role as managing director of football pending the outcome of his appeal against a worldwide ban from the sport.

The Italian is currently banned from football in his home country due to financial malpractice at Juventus and this week, FIFA decided to extend the bans of those involved worldwide, which then became a problem for Spurs.

Paratici is set to hear the outcome of his appeal against the ban on April 19 but until then he has walked away from his duties at Tottenham, reports The Athletic.

The 50-year-old met with the Tottenham players on Friday to explain the situation and it could have a big impact on the North London club.

At this time of year, Paratici would have been preparing for the summer transfer window and would also be the man leading Tottenham’s search for a new manager.

His stepping back leaves Spurs chairman Daniel Levy currently without a permanent first-team manager or acting director of football – a situation that will leave fans of the club worried heading into a big summer for the North London side.

Things seem to be a mess at Tottenham at present, and Levy will be hoping the playing squad can paper over the cracks by finishing in the Premier League’s top four.