Chelsea are said to be interested in a move for Atalanta and Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund as they look for solutions to their striker problems.

Holjund has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe lately, including Premier League leaders Arsenal but now Chelsea have registered their interest in the 20-year old, who has 13 goals for club and country this season.

Hojlund only joined Atalanta from Austrian side Sturm Graz in August, but it hasn’t taken long for him to be linked with a move away from Serie A.

The Dane is going back to his club side after scoring five goals across Denmark’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers – a hattrick against Finland and two goals against Kazakhstan, with GOAL reporting that Chelsea are monitoring the player ahead of the summer.

The Blues are desperate for a striker that can hit the ground running after failing to fill the void with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and most recently Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hojlund could be the man they look to in order to end this “No.9 curse” that has haunted the club ever since Diego Costa departed in 2017.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini was full of praise for his main man recently, with Football Italia quoting the Italian’s words of how Hojlund has some similarities to a man that is breaking all sorts of records in the Premier League this season.

“Hojlund has very similar characteristics to Haaland and not just his face!

“He is so quick. He’s under 11 seconds over 100 metres and that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career. He just gets stronger every day.”

High praise indeed from one of the most experienced managers in the game, but will Chelsea bite the bullet and gamble on a man who is in just his first season in a top five European league or will they look elsewhere for someone who is guaranteed to get them the goals that they need to challenge for the top honours once again?