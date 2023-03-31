Chelsea signed the Juventus midfield at Denis Zakaria on loan at the start of the season.

While the 26-year-old midfielder struggled initially, he has managed to impress over the last few months.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that Chelsea could look to sign him permanently at the end of the season and they are plotting a part-exchange deal to sign the Swiss international.

Apparently, Chelsea could look to offer midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a deal to sign the 26-year-old Juventus midfielder.

Loftus-Cheek has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Stamford Bridge and his contract expires in 2024. It seems that Chelsea are prepared to let go of him in the summer and it will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to accept a part-exchange deal involving the two players.

Zakaria is clearly unwanted at Juventus and returning to the Italian club might not be ideal for him. If Graham Potter can give him game-time assurances, he should look to continue at Stamford Bridge and get his career back on track with regular football.

Loftus-Cheek is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the player is willing to move to Italy.

Part-exchange deals are often difficult to execute and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Chelsea and Juventus can get the complicated transfer across the line in the coming months.