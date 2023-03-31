Roma striker Tammy Abraham has said that a return to Chelsea cannot be ruled out as reports link him with a move back to London.

Abraham left Stamford Bridge for the Stadio Olimpico in 2021 after scoring 30 goals for the Blues’ senior side, with his move to Roma now seeing him play under the stewardship of legendary ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who replaced Paulo Fonseca as manager of the Italian side in 2021.

Now, Abraham has spoken to FourFourTwo to say that a move back to London is not out of the question.

“Would I go back there? In football, you can never say never.

“I haven’t started thinking about anything yet, apart from being here and doing my best.”

The 25-year went on to say that he can never be sure about what the future holds but to know that teams are interested in his services is something that pushes him to succeed.

“I wouldn’t say there’s unfinished business in England – I’m in no rush. Football has no location, it could be anywhere. Maybe I stay at Roma for the next decade, maybe I don’t. You never know what’s around the corner.

“It’s never annoying – as a player, to hear that teams want you is always motivating. It means that you’re clearly doing something right when you have interest from around the world.”

This season, Abraham has just six Serie A goals to his name after hitting 17 in the last campaign, but as he says, knowing that clubs across the world are keen on signing him must mean that he is indeed doing all the right things.