Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano highlights ‘crucial’ thing interested clubs must do to sign Bellingham

Real Madrid may not be limited by a self-administered ‘spending cap’ when it comes to their hopes of signing Jude Bellingham this summer, Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

Los Blancos are set to be involved in what is likely only a three-horse race for the England international, locking horns with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Most importantly of all, however, it appears that the side most likely to land the former Birmingham City man must make inroads with the player himself.

“I’m not aware of any spending cap honestly when it comes to what Real Madrid will be prepared to pay for Jude Bellingham,” the Italian wrote. “It’s about convincing Bellingham — that is the crucial point for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City.”

That’s not to discount dark horses in Manchester United or Chelsea, particularly should the former secure new ownership before the summer, though the aforementioned trio do appear to have put in the most legwork with the teenager.

The Merseysiders are understood to have already showcased an appealing project for the 19-year-old’s father, Mark, though it can’t be disregarded that Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit has held positive meetings in London too.

Ultimately, as was the case prior to Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester, Bellingham will decide on his next destination based on a checklist comparing a multitude of factors at all three clubs from finances to facilities.

May the best side win.