Chelsea will struggle to secure £70m for Mason Mount this summer, should they choose to put the player on the market, Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed for CaughtOffside.

This comes amid serious interest from Liverpool, as has been evidenced by The Athletic (via Empire of the Kop), ahead of the summer window.

“I think it’s going to be difficult to get £70m for Mason Mount. At the moment, Chelsea and Mount have still a small chance to continue together with a final round of talks in the next months… but if there will be no agreement again, Mount will be available on the market,” the Guardian reporter wrote. “Liverpool remain interested, as said many times; and for sure Chelsea will try to sign a new midfielder in the summer.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen to bolster their midfield ranks come the end of the season and view the Englishman as a viable option to do so alongside international teammate Jude Bellingham.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update for PL clubs amid Ansu Fati warning

Whether the 24-year-old will be prepared to leave what he considers to be his home of the better part of two decades remains to be seen.

Though the ongoing impasse over his contract at the London-based outfit hardly bodes well for the future of the midfield star voted the men’s team’s Player of the Season by supporters for the last two years.

On Liverpool’s end, of course, it will come as a huge boost to know that they could end up snapping a highly-respected England international, and Champions League winner, for a relative bargain.

At a time when the club will be looking to recoup costs from its heavy spending spree of late, this could yet present the Blues with a further financial challenge in the summer.