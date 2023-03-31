Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Inter Milan will open talks with Romelu Lukaku over his future in the summer.

The Belgian international remains contracted with Chelsea football club, though with Christopher Nkunku joining the Blues in the summer, it appears highly unlikely that he has a viable future in the English capital beyond the summer.

“Inter will speak about Romelu Lukaku’s future with Chelsea at the end of the season,” the Guardian journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing.

“It also depends on their coach situation.

“Lukaku wants to stay at Inter, it’s his priority.”

Where that leaves the striker is unclear given that his ‘priority’ is understood to remain securing an extended stay with the Serie A giants.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano highlights ‘crucial’ thing interested clubs must do to sign Bellingham

The 29-year-old has endured something of a disappointing season by virtue of comparison to his prior stay with Inter, registering six goal contributions in 19 appearances for the club this term (across all competitions).

The former Manchester United hitman has shown flashes of his old self in key moments, producing the winner against FC Porto in the Champions League Last 16 (first leg), which ultimately sent the Italians through to the quarter-finals.

That being said, he currently faces an uncertain future unless performances can improve on a general basis – and rapidly – ahead of the summer window.