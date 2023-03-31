Graham Potter has said that Chelsea set-piece coach Anthony Barry is indeed in talks to move to Bayern Munich and reunite with Thomas Tuchel.

Barry joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020 after working with Wigan Athletic and while in London, he was highly regarded by both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

When Tuchel departed Chelsea in September, Barry remained in London, but now it looks like the Blues’ set-piece coach is set to join the German at his new club Bayern Munich.

Graham Potter addressed these rumours in his press conference (via Football365) confirming the discussions between the two clubs for Barry’s services, with the Liverpool-born coach currently away from Chelsea training while his future is being discussed.

“Anthony is in discussions, the clubs are in discussions. He’s away from us for the moment. It’s between the clubs, it’s not something I get involved in.

“I have huge respect for what he’s done here – he’s a fantastic coach and person. and if he does leave we have a great staff that can fill the gap. The collective can solve the problem.”

Potter also went on to say that he is preparing for the possibility that Chelsea and Bayern could meet in the Champions League semi-finals should they get past Real Madrid and Bayern Munich repectively, with AC Milan vs Napoli and Benfica vs Inter Milan the other two quarter-final ties.

Before any talk of a Champions League semi-final however, Chelsea must prepare for their next three Premier League matches, with Aston Villa coming to Stamford Bridge tomorrow, followed by a trip to Liverpool on Tuesday and then a trek to the Midlands to face Wolves next Saturday.