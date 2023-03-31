Jurgen Klopp drops potential Jude Bellingham hint during press conference

Jurgen Klopp has dropped a potential hint about Liverpool’s progress in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham during his press conference on Friday ahead of the Reds’ clash with Man City at the weekend.

The 19-year-old is Klopp’s number one target heading towards the summer transfer window as the German looks to rebuild his midfield ahead of next season.

The middle of the park has been a big contributor to Liverpool’s poor campaign and bringing in the best young midfielder in world football is a good start in solving that. The Dortmund star is expected to cost a huge sum of money and with the Merseyside club potentially missing out on Champions League football next season, that could be a problem.

However, Liverpool will try to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Man City to Bellingham’s signature, and Klopp potentially dropped a hint during his press conference on Friday.

When asked whether the international break was used to plan for next season, Klopp said via Ian Doyle: “I couldn’t plan training sessions as we didn’t know who was here, so yes. Player side, positive. There are talks, but no decisions. We are busy as you can imagine.”

Although this is not transparent, the positive talks with potential signings sounds promising for Liverpool fans, as it is highly likely they would try to wrap up their number one target above the others.