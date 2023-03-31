Leeds looking to address goal scoring issue this summer by signing 19 goal star

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a summer move for AZ Alkmaar forward Vangelis Pavlidis who is having an impressive season in the Netherlands.

That is according to Jeunes Footeux, who reports that the Premier League side are closely following the performances of the AZ star, citing a €25m (£22m) transfer fee ahead of the summer.

Pavlidis has been in great form this season across the 29 matches he has played in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and assisting a further 10.

Patrick Bamford is going through a tough period in his career due to injuries and it has left Leeds without a goalscorer for some time now. The Yorkshire club want to address that this summer and have identified the Greek striker as a potential star to lead the line next season.