Left field choice emerges as a contender for vacant Tottenham managerial position

Although it’s likely to be the end of the season before we see any significant movement in the race for the Tottenham manager’s job, one surprise name has entered the fray as a possible choice for Daniel Levy.

It had been initially thought that either Mauricio Pochettino or Julian Nagelsmann would be in pole position for the job, however, as 90Min report, both appear to prefer to wait to see if the Real Madrid position becomes available first before committing.

That in itself should immediately rule both out of the running as Levy will surely only want to employ a new manager that sees the Spurs job as the pinnacle and No.1 choice for them.

Before Antonio Conte was sent packing by the club after his incredible rant, former Barcelona and Spain coach, Luis Enrique, was also reported to be interested in speaking to the north London club per The Times.

Now the name of Vincent Kompany has entered the fray, The Sun report.

The former Manchester City captain has overseen an incredible season at Burnley, where his side are walking to the Championship title, being 13 points ahead of their nearest rivals Sheffield United and 16 points ahead of Middlesbrough in third, in the race for automatic promotion.

Though they didn’t show their best against Man City in their recent FA Cup tie, the Clarets have enjoyed a wonderful season under Kompany, and it’s obvious why he may now be a consideration for the top job at White Hart Lane.

That he’s only in the early stages of his managerial journey shouldn’t really reflect on whether he’s offered the position or not.