“Life is risk” – Pep Guardiola gives major hint over the fitness of Erling Haaland for Liverpool clash

Pep Guardiola has said he will give Erling Haaland every chance to prove his fitness before Manchester City face Liverpool tomorrow as the City boss also gives a hint of the outcome.

The fitness issues of the Norway international has dominated the lead-up to the clash at the Etihad on Saturday after the striker picked up a groin injury during Man City’s FA Cup victory over Burnley.

This caused Haaland to miss Norway’s matches over the international break as he underwent rehab and recovered from the injury, however, the two weeks off gave him a chance to be fit for the Liverpool match.

Speaking at his press conference today, Pep Guardiola stated that he will give the 22-year-old the chance to prove his fitness this afternoon.

When asked about Haaland’s fitness, Guardiola said: “We’ll see this afternoon, last training is at four o’clock, we’ll see how he feels.”

The Man City boss then dropped a possible hint that the striker will be fit to play as he talked about taking risks in life. The Spanish coach said via the Daily Mail: “I spoke with him, he feels good. Life is risk in these stages, we have to take it.”