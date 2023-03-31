Lionel Messi return to Barcelona on the cards as both parties in talks

The future of Lionel Messi is still up in the air heading into the summer transfer window as the Argentine decides whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or return to his beloved Barcelona.

The 35-year-old’s contract expires in Paris this summer and the Ligue 1 champions want him to stay on for another season. PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos confirmed last month that the club are in talks to renew Messi’s contract, but there has not been a clear update in the time since.

Barcelona want the World Cup winner to return and according to the Catalan club’s vice-president Rafael Yuste, the La Liga giants are in contact with Messi’s team to discuss a potential comeback.

“Leo and his family know the affection I have for them,” Yuste said via the Guardian.

“I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result. I’ve always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club. Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”

Messi is still one of the best, if not the best player in world football and the World Cup winner could bring a lot to Barcelona. However, with the Catalan club flying in their domestic competitions this season and moving forward as a squad, is dropping the Argentine into that a good idea?

The World Cup winner has scored 18 goals and provided a further 17 assists across 32 games this season and that doesn’t include his incredible form for Argentina.

It is still uncertain where Messi will play his football next season but he is likely to stay in Europe, as that will keep him in the best shape for the Copa America in 2024.