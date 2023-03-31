Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in recent months.

The 19-year-old England international has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United as well. However, a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are still frontrunners to sign the Bundesliga star.

Bellingham is set to complete a big-money move away from the German club at the end of the season and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly demanding a fee in excess of £130 million for him.

Apparently, Liverpool are willing to match the asking price for the player and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the midfielder to join them. The player has 10 goals and six assists to his name this season.

Liverpool have had a dismal campaign so far and they could miss out on Champions League qualification. A player like Bellingham will want to join a club in the Champions League and the Reds must do everything in their power to finish in the top four.

Missing out on the Champions League could be a devastating blow for them.

Liverpool must look to bring in quality midfield reinforcements at the end of the season. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have regressed significantly and players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to leave the club on free transfers.

Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to improve his midfield department and the arrival of Bellingham could transform the Reds. The 19-year-old is a world-class talent who has all the attributes to develop into a superstar in the future.

Similarly, clubs like Manchester United will need to bring in a quality partner for Casemiro and Bellingham seems like the ideal option.

The England international could transform both teams in the middle of the park and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.