Liverpool and Manchester United and reportedly interested in signing the Bundesliga defender Evan Ndicka at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old defender will be a free agent in the summer and he has been linked with a move away from Eintracht frankfurt.

A report from Football Insider claims that the two Premier League clubs are keen on signing the player after he rejected the offer of an extension from the German club.

It is evident that the 23-year-old wants to pursue a new challenge and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition for him.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality centre-back, especially with the way the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have regretted this season. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now. Signing Ndicka on a free transfer could prove to be a wise move.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could lose players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the summer. Both players have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford due to the lack of playing time this season.

Ndicka is only 23 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a reliable first-team player for the two Premier League clubs in the long run.

On a free transfer, the move seems like a no-brainer and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the transfer race.