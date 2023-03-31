Liverpool will look externally to fill the void left in key position

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new sporting director and it is believed that they will not promote from within the club to fill the role ahead of next season.

Julian Ward currently occupies the role at Anfield but he is set to step down just 12 months after accepting the job. Michael Edwards held the position previous to that and his time at the Reds was a huge success.

It was possible that Liverpool could once again promote from within and head of recruitment, Dave Fallows, was one man linked to the job. However, Football Insider reports that the next sporting director will be an external appointment with past experience in a similar role.

One man that was linked to the role at Anfield was Monaco’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell, who is leaving the French club at the end of the season, reports The Athletic.

It is unsure if the Englishman will be the person to get the job but whoever it is, it is a big role at Liverpool. The Reds are expected to undergo a miny rebuild this summer and the new sporting director will need to get his first couple of decisions correct.