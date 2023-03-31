Man United star’s brilliant season is rewarded with new four-year deal despite takeover confusion

Despite the ongoing takeover issues at Manchester United, that hasn’t stopped the club rewarding one of their most consistent performers with a new four-year deal.

Under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have been reborn, with the Carabao Cup final victory hopefully the first of many for the club.

Still in the FA Cup and Europa League, there are more possibilities for silverware this season, and Luke Shaw has played as much a part in the club’s success as anyone else.

It’s an incredible turnaround for the England left-back.

Sky Sports reported Shaw’s words back in 2021 when he spoke about his poor relationship with former manager, Jose Mourinho.

The ‘Special One’ even admitted in an interview with talkSPORT that he may have been a little harsh on a player who has flourished under ten Hag’s stewardship.

The Athletic have revealed that Shaw has agreed terms on the new four-year deal, and that ensures that he will have spent well over a decade at Old Trafford.

In contrast to the issues he experienced under the Portuguese, Shaw appears to have been given licence by the Dutchman to enjoy those marauding runs up the touchline where he often can deliver dangerously accurate crosses for the likes of Marcus Rashford to profit from. His set-piece delivery is also second to none.

Still only 27 years of age, Shaw has plenty left in the tank too. If he continues on his current upward trajectory, then it’s surely a foregone conclusion that United will hand him what would potentially be his last contract in his early 30s.